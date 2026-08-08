Triple Digit Heat For The Weekend

**HEAT ADVISORIES IN PLACE FROM NOON TILL 8PM WITH HEAT INDICES UP TO 110 POSSIBLE**

TULSA, OKLA — Starting the day off a bit cooler thanks to the showers from yesterday. However, we won't stay cool long as we will heat up fast and by the early afternoon be sitting in the mid 90s. Highs today will be around 100°. Heat indices will be as high as 110° in some areas. Lows tonight will be in the upper 70s.

Similar pattern for tomorrow with highs at the triple digit mark and heat indices once again around 110°. Make sure to practice heat safety and stay hydrated.

Heat will build in for next week with temps getting above the triple digit line. A stretch of consecutive triple digit days can be expected starting this weekend possibly extending through the end of next week. Some models are pointing to some relief toward the end of the week and following weekend with rain chances returning and helping to give us a small cool down.

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