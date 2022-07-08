Triple Digit Heat Continues Today

TULSA, Okla — One more day of triple digit heat before a slight drop in temps into the weekend. Heat index values will range between 105F and 113F this afternoon. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect across Green Country. Stay cool and hydrated.

As a cold front moves in, we'll likely see a few isolated to scattered storms pop-up this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but a lucky few of us will win the rainfall lottery! Those that see rain will also enjoy the rain-cooled air that comes with it.

Behind the front, the weekend is looking dry and seasonably hot. Highs will hold in the mid/upper 90s. We may see triple digits return again Monday ahead of another cold front that will bring temps closer to average mid next week.

