Triple-Digit Heat Builds

TULSA, OKLA — The hottest stretch of the week begins today as a strong area of high pressure builds over Oklahoma. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Heat index values will approach 105 degrees by the afternoon, making it feel even hotter.

The heat intensifies on Wednesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week. High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to lower 100s through Friday, and parts of eastern Oklahoma could require Heat Advisories as dangerous afternoon conditions develop.

If you have to spend time outdoors, try to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and remember to check on children, older adults, and pets.

Relief will be limited, but rain chances begin to return late Wednesday, as a weak cold front will settle near the Oklahoma-Kansas border, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.

The best opportunity for more widespread rain arrives late Thursday into Friday as another weather disturbance moves through the region. While not everyone will receive rainfall, locations along and north of I-40 have the greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms. This will likely be the best opportunity for meaningful rainfall this week.

Despite the late-week storm chances, temperatures will remain well above normal, with highs staying in the 90s and heat index values still approaching or exceeding 100 degrees. Once the rain moves out, hot and mostly dry weather returns for the weekend and early next week, with triple-digit temperatures expected to make a comeback.

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