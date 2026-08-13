Triple Digit Days Continue Into Next Week

TULSA, OKLA. — ***HEAT ALERTS FOR THE VIEWING AREA UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING***

Mostly sunny skies through the weekend with highs between 102° - 105°. Heat indices will be closer to 110° with a couple areas pushing up to 112°. A weak front will move by early next week that will bring chances for rain and the possibility of cooling our temps down into the 90s.

Remember to practice heat safety with all the dangerous heat. Stay hydrated and try to stay indoors during the afternoon hours when heat is at its highest.

Drought continues to expand in our region, with moderate drought showing up across the western side of our viewing area. Spots of extreme to exceptional drought in western Oklahoma and north Texas.

The fire danger will continue to increase as these conditions last.

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