Tracking Weekend Winter Storm System

***WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM TOMORROW***

All eyes are on the weekend as a major winter storm will track across the country. For us locally, some light wintry precipitation impacts are possible with the bitter cold being the biggest impact.

To start, we'll be watching Saturday morning for the potential of light freezing drizzle near the Oklahoma and Kansas line before temperatures climb above freezing in the afternoon. It is possible a few slick spots develop on bridges and overpasses.

Sunday we'll start with rain and temperatures in the 40s and even some low 50s, but as a strong cold front pushes through, temperatures will quickly drop, falling into the mid/upper 20s in the afternoon. Wind gusts of 30-40mph will be likely with wind chills in the single digits to mid teens.

Some light snow and flurries are possible north of I-40. A light dusting is possible with perhaps an inch or more closer to the OK/KS line. Not much, but our first flakes of the season, and we will still watch for a few slick spots.

The other impact this system will bring will be the bitter cold air. Wind chills ranging from -5F to 5F are likely to start Monday morning. Kids heading back to school Monday morning will need bundle up!

Temperatures will remain cold next week as we may not climb back up above freezing until Thursday. Overnight lows in the low/mid teens are likely.

