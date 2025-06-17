Tracking Storms Today

TULSA, Okla. — Tracking a storm complex this morning producing strong winds for our northern counties along with heavy rainfall. We should see a weakening as it moves south leaving us with a a hot and humid afternoon. Most of Tuesday will be dry with highs in the low 90s but heat index values around 103° along with breezy south winds.

A storm complex looks to move in late tonight (mainly past midnight) and into early Wednesday morning. Wind and hail will be the main threats with a lower end tornado risk. Lows in the lower 70s and then upper 80 for highs. We could see another chance for storms in the afternoon and evening with another mainly wind and hail threat. A lower end tornado risk as well.

Upper 60s Thursday morning with highs in the low 90s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Friday is the first day of summer (technically starts late at night). Morning lows in the mid 70s and afternoon temps in the mid 90s. Heat index up to 103°. Mostly sunny.

Over the weekend, mostly sunny with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s. Heat indices from the upper 90s to around 100°.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

