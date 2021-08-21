Watch
Tracking Storms & Scorching Temps

Heat Advisory Today from Noon - 8 PM
Posted at 10:51 AM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 11:51:50-04

TULSA, OK- — Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue this morning with a break in precipitation by late morning and afternoon. This will allow for some sunshine to peak through and temperatures to heat up!

Daytime highs in the mid-90s with feels like temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory going into effect at noon until 8 this evening. Remember, if you plan on spending extended periods of time outdoors, take frequent breaks and remain properly hydrated.

Rain/storm chances look to redevelop late this afternoon and evening with a low end risk of a few isolated strong to severe storms. Possible threats include wind gusts upward of 60 mph and locally heavy rainfall.

Late summer heat continues next week with afternoon highs around 100° and heat indices around 110°, along with plenty of dry time.

