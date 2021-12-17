Watch
Tracking Showers & Storms for Friday

Colder Weekend Ahead
Posted at 4:09 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 05:09:17-05

TULSA, OKLA- — On and off rain chances this morning with increasing chances this afternoon and evening.

There will be a couple of embedded thunderstorms allowing for some locations to receive some heavy rainfall.

Daytime highs still manage to warm into the lower 60s.

Late this evening, a cold front is expected to move through and precipitation will come to an end.

Temperatures behind this front will be much colder with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the 40s.

