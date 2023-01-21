Tracking Showers for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Cloudy with a chance for some showers throughout the day. Most of the precipitation will fall as a cold rain, but some wintry precip could mix in across far northern portions of the forecast area later.

Impacts are not expected as temperatures still manage to top out in the mid-40s. Light precipitation will likely linger into the overnight hours with lows in the mid to lower 30s.

Tomorrow, northerly winds and cloud cover look to hang around most of the day, which will keep temperatures in the mid-40s tomorrow afternoon.

Seasonably cool and dry conditions are expected for Monday ahead of the next storm system which will be the main focus headed into next week.

As of now, there's a chance of rain and snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Still too early to know for sure how this will play out, but accumulating snow might be possible if the system takes a favorable track. We'll keep you updated over the next few days!

