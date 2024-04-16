Tracking showers and storms this morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Tracking showers and storms in the area this morning. Some storms could be strong with an isolated severe chance mainly through mid-morning.

Clearing skies behind the departing system this afternoon with warm temps and gusty winds. Look for daytime highs to peak in the lower 80s with south-south westerly winds gusting upward of 35 mph.

We'll remain clear this evening with calmer winds through the overnight. Lows in the mid-50s.

Quiet weather for Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs tomorrow afternoon in the mid-80s.

Partly cloudy skies and a chance of some showers and storms later in the day on Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s before those storms move in.

Behind a cold front, highs in the 60s on Friday with possibly more showers.

Another chance for showers and storms to kick off the weekend on Saturday, then it does look dry on Sunday. Highs over the weekend hovering around 60°.

