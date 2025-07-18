Tracking Showers and Storms Early Friday

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY***

We're tracking showers and storms in the area to start Friday with some heavy rainfall.

Coverage will gradually decrease through the morning hours with a slim chance for storms to pulse again this afternoon.

Highs today in the mid-90s with a heat advisory in effect this afternoon and evening.

Clear conditions tonight with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

A hot and dry pattern will set up over the weekend with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Hot stretch of weather looks to remain in the forecast for next week with additional heat advisories likely.

