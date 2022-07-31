Tracking Showers and Storms

Watch Now
The summer heat returns by mid-week
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 10:26:14-04

TULSA, Okla. — Showers and storms continue across portions of Green Country eventually pushing further east by this afternoon. Partly cloudy this evening with highs in the upper 80s with the chance for an isolated shower developing.

Rain chances continue for early Monday morning before drying off by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds with highs in the upper 90s.

The summer heat returns with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits with limited rain chances.

Overnight lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

