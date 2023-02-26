Tracking Severe Weather Potential Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers through the afternoon and gusty south winds.

Daytime highs in the mid to lower 60s.

We've got a line of strong to severe storms that will move across the area late this evening with all modes of severe weather possible. Please stay weather aware, especially after sunset tonight.

We also have a High Wind Advisory going into effect tonight at 6pm through tomorrow at 6am.

Back to sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Low 70s. Lows still in the 40s.

More clouds on Wednesday and low 60s.

Low 50s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers.

Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday. Still in the low 50s for highs on Friday, but then low 60s on Saturday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --