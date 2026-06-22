Tracking Severe Storms Monday Morning

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR MOST OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY***

***FLOOD WATCH FOR SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND FAR NORTHEAST/EASTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL 1 PM MONDAY***

We're tracking strong to severe storms moving across NE Oklahoma this morning. Main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and a limited tornado chance. South winds, then north winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph outside of any severe storm. The low in Tulsa down to 69°.

Mostly cloudy skies on Monday with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the day. However, the highest risk for showers will be wrapping up early in the morning as the overnight system moves out of here. The high up to 80° in Tulsa. Northeast winds 5-15 mph.

Upper 60s once again to start Tuesday and then mid 80s. Mostly cloudy with a chance for some showers and storms.

Low 70s Wednesday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 80s again. Mostly cloudy and a chance for more showers and thunderstorms.

Low 70s once again to kick off Thursday with daytime highs in the upper 80s. Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for scattered showers and storms.

Partly cloudy on Friday with lows in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s. Still a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Over next weekend, the risk for the storms will linger on Saturday. Partly cloudy with lows in the 70s and highs in the low 90s. On Sunday, lows near 80° with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny. The unsettled pattern we have been going through looks to break starting Sunday and into next week. Much drier weather is in the forecast, but with the dry weather, comes highs in the 90s.

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