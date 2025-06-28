Tracking Scattered Thunderstorms this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — We're starting off Saturday with scattered showers and a few storms in the area with some isolated chances during the afternoon. Temps will slowly warm up topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Additional chances for a few spotty showers and storms tomorrow with more sunshine anticipated. Max temperatures will easily reach the mid to lower 90s.

Chances of showers and storms will remain in the forecast at least through the middle of next week. Conditions will remain seasonably warm and muggy, but temps may actually end up slightly below average a couple of days next week thanks to potential cloud cover and/or for rain-cooled air to trim of afternoon warming.

While widespread organized severe weather is not expected, as is often the case with summer time thunderstorms, we'll monitor the chance some could occasionally pulse to severe levels with strong winds and perhaps some hail potential.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

