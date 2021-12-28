Tracking Rain this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Scattered showers and a few isolated storms this morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Breezy southwest winds with warmer max temperatures in the lower 70s.

Calmer winds during the evening hours with temperatures in the 50s before falling to around 40 degrees overnight.

Spotty showers possible again tomorrow morning with drier conditions working in for the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Back to dry weather on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon temperatures near 60°, but starting out around 32°.

Another system comes in later Friday with rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

