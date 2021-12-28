Watch
Weather

Actions

Tracking Rain this Morning

Colder Weather to Start the New Year
Posted at 4:03 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 05:03:36-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Scattered showers and a few isolated storms this morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Breezy southwest winds with warmer max temperatures in the lower 70s.

Calmer winds during the evening hours with temperatures in the 50s before falling to around 40 degrees overnight.

Spotty showers possible again tomorrow morning with drier conditions working in for the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Back to dry weather on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon temperatures near 60°, but starting out around 32°.

Another system comes in later Friday with rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018