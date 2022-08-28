Tracking Scattered Rain/Storm Chances Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Isolated showers and a few storms likely to linger into the morning hours with a brief break in activity by late morning or early afternoon.

Those rain and storm chances look to redevelop in coverage and intensity during late afternoon and early evening hours as daytime highs climb into the mid to lower 90s.

There could be isolated strong to severe storms developing with a damaging wind and hail threat.

Our stormy pattern will repeat itself tomorrow with on and off chances throughout the entire day. Highs still remaining warm in the low 90s.

The chance for showers dwindles considerably on Tuesday. High temperatures will continue to be in the 90s through the whole week.

As of now, for the holiday weekend, partly cloudy and low to the mid 90s. On Labor Day itself, we could be in the 80s with chances for showers around the region.

