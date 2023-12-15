Tracking rain on radar this morning

Watch Now
TULSA, OKLA- — Rain returns to the area this morning with on and off shower chances continuing into the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs much cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s with overnight lows around 40 degrees.

Clouds will move from west to east on tomorrow with some late-day sunshine. Highs near our seasonal average in the lower 50s with calm northerly winds.

Sunny for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s!

Dry and quiet weather for most of next week with plenty of sunshine. Above average temperatures look to continue for now.

