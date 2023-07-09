Tracking Rain and Storms Sunday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours with improvements for the afternoon.

Highs pleasant again for this time of the year in the mid-80s with the return of some late day sunshine.

Calm and clear evening with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Sunny weather remains in the forecast for Monday with highs warmer around 90s degrees.

Another storm complex looks to move in by early Tuesday morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

A warming trend will bring hot conditions especially on Wednesday and Thursday, with heat indices up to 105 degrees.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

