Tracking Rain and Storms Sunday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours with improvements for the afternoon.
Highs pleasant again for this time of the year in the mid-80s with the return of some late day sunshine.
Calm and clear evening with overnight lows in the mid-60s.
Sunny weather remains in the forecast for Monday with highs warmer around 90s degrees.
Another storm complex looks to move in by early Tuesday morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
A warming trend will bring hot conditions especially on Wednesday and Thursday, with heat indices up to 105 degrees.
