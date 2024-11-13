Tracking Rain and Storm Chances this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Grab the umbrella as scattered showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms are moving in during the morning hours. Amounts look to stay below 0.50".

Most of the rain should clear by late morning into midday with dry weather for the afternoon and evening. The wind will shift behind a passing cold front, starting out of the south, then becoming northwest at about 10-20 mph. Highs for today in the mid-60s.

Tonight, mostly clear and calm with overnight lows around 40 degrees south of I-44 and mid to upper 30s north. There is the potential for some frost to develop late tonight into tomorrow north of Tulsa.

The rest of the week will be beautiful with crisp mornings in the upper 30s to low 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lows 70s for both Thursday and Friday!

Other than gusty south/southwest winds for Saturday and Sunday, the weekend will be good to go with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will be moving through, probably thicker on Sunday.

Another front arrives on Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then an even stronger cold front moves in at the middle of next week. The chilliest air of the season so far is possibly on the way for the end of next week. We'll be monitoring over the next few days.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

