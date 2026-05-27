Tracking Rain and Storm Chances for Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA — A developing storm system over northeast Texas is expected to move northward today, bringing showers and scattered thunderstorms into northeast Oklahoma through tonight.

One of the biggest concerns with this weather pattern is the potential for heavy rainfall. High moisture levels in the atmosphere combined with slow-moving storms could allow rain to fall repeatedly over the same areas.

Because of this, localized flooding may develop in some communities, especially in low-lying and flood-prone locations.

While the overall severe weather threat remains low, a few storms could become strong this afternoon and evening. The primary concern with stronger storms will be gusty winds.

Highs this afternoon remain seasonal in the lower 80s.

Storm intensity is expected to gradually weaken overnight as atmospheric instability decreases.

Lows return to the mid-60s.

Thunderstorm chances are expected to continue for both Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Additional disturbances moving across the Plains could bring more rounds of showers and storms this weekend.

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