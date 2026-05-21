Tracking Moderate to Heavy Rain Today

TULSA, OKLA — A strong upper-level weather system moving into the region Thursday will interact with a very moist atmosphere, creating favorable conditions for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Rain is expected to remain scattered this morning and become more widespread into the afternoon and evening hours. Please allow extra time for commutes today!

Most locations expected to receive between a half-inch and 2 inches of rainfall, though some isolated areas could see even higher totals. The biggest concern will be heavy rainfall rather than severe weather like large hail or tornadoes.

Localized flash flooding and river flooding may develop depending on how quickly rain falls and where the heaviest storms set up.

Cool temperatures for late May continue with afternoon highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s across the region, well below seasonal averages.

A slow warming trend is expected heading into the weekend, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s by Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances will briefly decrease Friday afternoon before another disturbance moves into the area late Friday night into Saturday. This system is expected to trigger another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast models remain uncertain about how widespread or intense this next round of rain will become, but scattered storms appear likely.

Yet another weather disturbance may arrive late Saturday or Sunday, bringing additional rainfall opportunities. Severe weather still appears unlikely, but repeated rounds of rain could worsen flooding concerns and cause rivers and streams to rise.

By Memorial Day, a large upper-level low pressure system is expected to settle south of the area over Texas. This setup will continue pulling moisture into the area, keeping daily chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Rain coverage may become more isolated at times for the holiday, especially outside the higher terrain areas. Temperatures are expected to return closer to normal by early next week.

We're watching for another upper-level system by the middle of next week. If this pattern develops, additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms — along with renewed flooding concerns — could continue through midweek. However, widespread severe weather still does not appear to be the primary threat at this time.

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