Tracking Isolated Showers this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Isolated to widely scattered light showers this morning with cloud cover gradually decreasing for the afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 70s. Winds will remain light out of the southeast.

Highs Thursday and Friday will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, with morning lows in the 50s and mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will remain fairly steady over the weekend, although clouds and wind speeds will gradually increase as the next storm system approaches from the west.

Rain chances return Monday into Tuesday as a weather system moves toward the Plains and interacts with a cold front pushing south through the region. The timing and coverage of rainfall are still uncertain, but some showers will be possible.

Behind the front, temperatures are expected to cool to near or slightly below average for late October.