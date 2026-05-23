Tracking Additional Showers and Storms for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Another round of showers and thunderstorms are impacting the area this morning with temperatures starting off in the 60s. As the storms move farther east, they are expected to weaken somewhat.

The primary concern with these storms will be locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to ponding on roads and minor flooding in low-lying areas. The risk for severe storms remains very low, though an isolated stronger storm cannot be completely ruled out.

Rain chances should decrease by Saturday afternoon, allowing for some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms may still develop Sunday and Monday, but coverage is limited. Highs will warm into the low to mid-80s for both days.

Rain and storm chances are expected to increase again by Tuesday and Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves north from Texas into Oklahoma.

Additional rounds of showers and storms are likely through the end of the week as an active weather pattern remains in place across the southern Plains.

The biggest threat through next week will continue to be slow-moving storms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Repeated rounds of rain could increase the risk of localized flooding in some areas.

Despite the rainy pattern, temperatures are expected to stay close to normal for late May. Most locations will see daytime highs near seasonal averages throughout the week.

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