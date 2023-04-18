Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week

TULSA, Okla — Tuesday will likely be our warmest day of the week! With the help of a gusty south breeze, temps will climb into the 80s this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. South winds will gust over 30mph. Lows tonight will remain mild...in the low/mid 60s.

Wednesday's wind gusts will be around 40 mph. Only a slight chance of a few showers under mostly cloudy skies. 80° is expected. There is a conditional risk of severe storms in central Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon. If a storm or two develops, they'll likely be severe, but there is a chance no storms develop. We'll be monitoring just in case.

Lows also in the mid 60s on Thursday with the high into the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies. Chance for a few showers and storms. Still very breezy.

Behind a cold front, highs drop to the mid 60s on Friday. The chance for some showers will remain.

The weekend looks chilly! Afternoon temps in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is well below the average high for this time of year. The average is lower 70s. Morning lows over the weekend will be in the 30s, so you might have to take care of your tender vegetation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --