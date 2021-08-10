Watch
Weather

Actions

Toasty Tuesday

Heat Advisory from Noon until 8 this Evening
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:31 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 08:31:01-04

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s. South winds gusting up to 30 mph. Heat Advisory will go into effect from noon and 8 this evening. Heat index max at 110°.

The heat continues all week with highs in the 90s and the heat index exceeding 100°. Please take precautions to avoid heat- related illness for any extended time outdoors!

A cool front looks to move in to close out the work week and into the first half of the weekend cooling our highs to around 90° with a few showers and storms.

Stay in touch with 2 Works for You:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018