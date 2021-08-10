Toasty Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s. South winds gusting up to 30 mph. Heat Advisory will go into effect from noon and 8 this evening. Heat index max at 110°.

The heat continues all week with highs in the 90s and the heat index exceeding 100°. Please take precautions to avoid heat- related illness for any extended time outdoors!

A cool front looks to move in to close out the work week and into the first half of the weekend cooling our highs to around 90° with a few showers and storms.

