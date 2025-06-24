Toasty First Week Of Summer

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this week with lows in the 70s and highs in the low 90s. Heat indices in the afternoon from the upper 90s to around 100°.

Very isolated late afternoon/early evening daily shower and storm chances. Most places will stay dry.

The pattern might favor more widespread showers and thunderstorms the first week of July.

