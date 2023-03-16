Tracking a cold front and severe storm chances

TULSA, Okla — A cold front is set to arrive on Thursday bringing a chance of rain and storms and a quick drop in temperatures! Some showers will be possible this morning as gusty south winds carry moisture northward. Expect a higher chance for showers and storms arriving with the cold front this afternoon.

Latest data has the front arriving in northwest parts of Green Country by noon. In Tulsa, the front should arrive between 1-3pm, and sweeping through SE Oklahoma by 6-8pm. With this timing, the highest severe threat will mostly remain near/south of HWY 412 in the afternoon/evening, with a higher potential south of I-40. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concern with any storms that develop. There will be a very low tornado threat as well.

Be prepared for a sharp temperature drop after the front sweeps through! We'll likely reach the 60s ahead of the front, but fall into the 40s/50s quickly behind it!

Friday and the weekend will be dry and chilly for the time of year. Highs in the 50s are expected Friday with 40s Saturday and Sunday. Get the coats and sweaters ready with lows in the 20s!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --