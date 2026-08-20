Thursday Brings a Slight Break from the Heat

TULSA, OKLA — ***HEAT ADVISORY FROM 1 UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING FOR COUNTIES MAINLY SOUTH OF I-44***

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Thursday, especially across northern Oklahoma behind a weak cold front. Morning lows will range from the low 70s in the north to near 80 degrees in south.

A few showers and thunderstorms are developing this morning. Any storms that develop will be isolated and could produce brief gusty winds and heavy rain, but overall rainfall amounts are expected to remain low.

Thursday afternoon will still be hot, with highs in the upper 90s across northern areas with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 degrees. Further to the south highs around 100 with heat index values up to 109 degrees.

A few additional thunderstorms could develop Thursday afternoon or evening, mainly south of Tulsa.

The heat will strengthen again Friday and continue through the weekend. Highs around 100 degrees.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the weekend, but overall, the pattern will stay hot and mostly dry.

The heat is expected to continue through at least the middle of next week, with only limited opportunities for rain.

The combination of extreme heat, very limited rainfall, drying vegetation and occasional gusty winds is creating increasing fire weather concerns across the region.

As fuels continue to dry out, the potential for fires to start and spread will increase.

Avoid outdoor burning whenever possible, and use extra caution with anything that could create a spark.

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