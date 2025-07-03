Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thunderstorm Chances Today

Cooler than average temps with storms into the holiday weekend
TULSA, OKLA — Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast, mainly this afternoon and evening. Organized severe weather is not expected, but some storms could produce gusty winds along with heavy rainfall and lightning.

Highs today trending below average in the mid to upper 80s. A break in precipitation after sunset with overnight lows around 70 degrees.

Rain and storm chances return tomorrow for the 4th of July with the timing most likely in the morning and early afternoon. Coverage will decrease late in the afternoon and evening but a few storms are expected to remain especially west of U.S. 75.

Highs tomorrow around 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

This upcoming week will be warm and muggy with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the lower 90s.

