The Wind Returns Wednesday

Tracking the chance for severe weather Friday
Posted at 3:57 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 04:57:31-04

TULSA, Okla — The stretch of beautiful weather this week will continue today! One downside today will be the return of gusty winds...out of the south at 15-25 mph. Still a great day to enjoy being outside with highs in the mid 70s.

Chances for showers and storms return tomorrow morning as a disturbance sweeps across Green Country. Highest chances will be along and north of HWY 412. No severe weather is expected.

We are monitoring the threat for a few isolated severe storms by Friday late afternoon/evening. One limiting factor for storms will be a warmer layer of air aloft (a cap). As a result, there is a question to how many, if any storms will develop. If storms do develop, they will likely be severe. Still a couple of days to see how this evolves.

Behind Friday's system we'll enjoy a beautiful Saturday, and most of Sunday looks great as well. Storms will likely return by Sunday night.

