Watch
Weather

Actions

The Warming Trend Continues

Tracking Next Chance For Storms
Posted at 9:05 AM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 10:05:20-05

TULSA, Okla. — Sunny skies on Sunday. The high at 57°. NW winds turning SW 5-10 mph. Overnight lows in the 20s.

Partly cloudy and mid 60s on Monday with calm south winds.

Highs in the low 70s on Tuesday, but then upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday along with mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the low 70s on Friday with increasing clouds and breezy conditions.

A front looks to cross through the area next weekend with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s on Saturday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018