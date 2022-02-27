The Warming Trend Continues

TULSA, Okla. — Sunny skies on Sunday. The high at 57°. NW winds turning SW 5-10 mph. Overnight lows in the 20s.

Partly cloudy and mid 60s on Monday with calm south winds.

Highs in the low 70s on Tuesday, but then upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday along with mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the low 70s on Friday with increasing clouds and breezy conditions.

A front looks to cross through the area next weekend with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s on Saturday.

