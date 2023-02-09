The sun returns for your Thursday

TULSA, Okla — After a wet couple of days, we'll enjoy some sunshine today. The morning will start with mostly clear skies, then clouds will increase this afternoon as yet another system approaches from the west. Highs will reach the low 50s. Looking good for outdoor plans!

No travel problems are expected, but a light dusting of snow is possible Friday morning. Any showers tonight will likely change to light snow as cold air moves in. By tomorrow afternoon, most of the light snow will be moving out with highs temps struggling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Good news for your weekend plans are the forecast looks dry both Saturday and Sunday! Highs Saturday will climb to near 50 with light winds and lots of sunshine! Gusty south winds will push temps into the mid/upper 50s Sunday with increasing clouds.

Chances for a soaking rain increase again early next week with the highest chance on Tuesday.

