The Sun is Back!

Warm up expected into Memorial Day
Posted at 4:02 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 05:02:17-04

TULSA, Okla — We'll see some patchy fog to start this morning. Otherwise, expect a BEAUTIFUL finish to the week! After a cool and gloomy stretch, we'll enjoy sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

I would not rule out a couple of isolated showers early tomorrow morning, just a sign of Gulf of Mexico moisture flowing back into Green Country. Won't be anything heavy. Lows in the low/mid 60s.

Strong south winds will help give temps a boost through the weekend. If your plans take you out to area lakes, keep in mind the water will be choppy. Highs Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day should reach the upper 80s to possibly 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Next cold front moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect a decent chance of showers and storms at that time.

