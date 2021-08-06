Watch
The summer heat returns

Heat index over 100° starting this weekend
Brandon has a look at when the smoke will clear plus summer heat is back.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 09:52:10-04

TULSA, Okla. — The fog and low clouds will dissipate this morning leaving us with a mostly sunny sky. The smoke lingers. The high in Tulsa reaching 94°. The max heat index at 99°. South winds 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny once again for Saturday. Highs in the upper 90s. The heat index around 105°. Heat indices will be past 100° into next week.

A few showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as the next system crosses the area. Highs in the mid 90s Sunday.

Temperatures near 100° Monday through Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Then possibly some more showers on Thursday with the next system. Highs in the 90s.

Morning lows in the 70s to near 80°.

