The heat to build this week

TULSA, Okla — We've had some hot weather so far this summer, but this week and weekend will bring our longest stretch of triple digits so far. Thankfully, humidity levels should not be as high as what we had a couple of weeks ago, so heat index values, while still dangerously hot, will not be as high. That said, we'll still need to take our heat precautions by staying hydrated, and cool, while also taking breaks.

Highs today will reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values of 101F to 105F, near to just shy of Heat Advisory criteria. We'll fall back into the mid 70s tonight.

Tuesday we'll likely make a run into the triple digits with heat index values over 105F. A ridge of high pressure will hold strong over the Southern Plains, so I don't see this changing through the end of the week or weekend with 100-degree temps likely continuing. Stay cool!

