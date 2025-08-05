The Heat Increases This Week

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly sunny skies with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs in the low 90s with calm winds. Heat indices up to 98°.

Lots of sunshine on Wednesday with low 70s to kick off the day and then mid 90s. Heat index up to 101°.

Mostly sunny on Thursday with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid 90s. Breezy south winds with heat index up to 103°.

The sunshine continues on Friday with lows in the mid to upper 70s and daytime highs around 97°. Heat index up to 105° with south winds 10-20 mph.

Over the weekend, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid 90s. Breezy south winds. Chance for a shower on Sunday. Weekend heat indices up to 105°.

