The chill is back to finish the week

TULSA, Okla — Grab a coat today as cold Canadian air has swept back into Green Country! Highs today will hold into the mid 40s despite sunshine. A gusty north wind will keep wind chills in the 30s at warmest. Most of us will stay dry, but a couple of isolated showers can not be ruled out in southeast Oklahoma. Lows tonight will fall into the low/mid 20s.

Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow, and a few stray sprinkles or isolated showers will be possible as well. Don't expect much rain with dry air still in place. Temps stay chilly...in the mid 40s.

Saturday (low 50s) will be the coolest of the two weekend days. Lots of clouds with a chance of a few isolated showers. Any rainfall amounts will be light.

A higher chance of rain and storms arrives on Sunday. As a strong storm system move in from the west, thunderstorms will likely develop in the late afternoon across western Oklahoma. These will likely become strong to severe. As storms moves across central Oklahoma and eventually into Green Country Sunday evening and night, the severe threat will remain. We'll continue to fine tune this as we get closer.

After the storms clear Sunday night, we'll enjoy a very nice start to next week!

