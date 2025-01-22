Thawing Out Today

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures in the 20s this morning but we finally break our streak of staying below freezing. Highs this afternoon in the low 40s with sunny skies and gusty southwest winds. Later this evening a weak front will bring northwest winds but those look to be more calm.

Waking up Thursday in the 20s with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

Teens and low 20s to start Friday morning with sunny skies. Gusty south winds return with highs in the upper 40s. A few could be around 50 degrees.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days with highs returning close to the the 50-degree mark! A cold front moves in Saturday night bringing more chill to Green Country and southeast Kansas for Sunday.

A storm system may bring a chance of rain on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. There is still some uncertainty with this system so stay tuned.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

