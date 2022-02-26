Watch
Thawing Out This Weekend

Temperatures Climbing Into The 70s Midweek
Posted at 10:09 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 11:09:50-05

TULSA, Okla. — Today temperatures will climb above freezing with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Partly cloudy skies with calm northeast winds.

Later this evening there is a slim chance for some precipitation mainly towards the south. Overnight lows in the 20s.

By tomorrow, expect afternoon highs in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

We continue the warming trend for the start of the workweek with highs reaching the mid 70s by midweek with calm south winds and mostly sunny skies.

