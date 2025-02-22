Thawing Out Over the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — We FINALLY climb above freezing today with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Calm and clear this evening with overnight lows in the mid-20s.

We will continue to warm up over the weekend with highs tomorrow in the upper 50s and lower 60s!

Feeling more Spring-like to start next week with afternoon highs around 70 degrees for Monday and upper 60s for Tuesday!

Highs look to stay in the 60s on Wednesday with lows above freezing next week.

Have a fun and safe weekend!

