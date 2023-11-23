Terrific Thanksgiving Forecast

TULSA, OKLA- — Happy Thanksgiving! Today is looking to be a beautiful day under mostly sunny sky and high temperatures enjoyable in the low to mid-60s.

Take the jacket with you tonight with temperatures dipping into the 40s before falling around freezing overnight.

For Black Friday shoppers tomorrow, a front will cool afternoon highs back into the upper 40s to low 50s. We'll see more clouds in the area tomorrow but no precipitation expected until Saturday.

A storm system will bring increasing rain chances Saturday evening through Sunday morning. It is possible temperatures get cold enough over far northwest parts of the region for some snow or sleet to mix in, especially near the OK/KS line.

Accumulating snow will be farther north and west just outside of our forecast area. Still fine tuning this as we get closer.

Highs Saturday may climb to near 50, but we’ll likely be stuck in the 40s on the cooler side of the system Sunday. Next week will start with lots of sunshine with chilly temperatures as well.

