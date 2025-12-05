Temps Warming Up through Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Cold start this morning with temps in the 20's out-the-door. We'll enjoy a beautiful finish to the week with lots of sunshine and highs near 50 degrees this afternoon.

Quite this evening with lows around 30. We could see some patchy dense fog tomorrow morning, so plan according if you'll be out and about early.

Temperatures look to peak near seasonal for Saturday afternoon in the low to mid-50s.

Behind a cold front on Sunday, gusty northwest winds and chilly temperatures will return. Lows in the mid 30s with highs in the low 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A warming trend is slated for next week. However, Monday still looks chilly with morning temps in the mid 20s with daytime highs in the mid 40s.

Highs will likely return to the 50s for Tuesday with near to slightly above average temps through the middle of next week.

The morning on Wednesday will start out in the low 40s and then finish in the low 60s as south winds take over for the first part of next week. Overall, the forecast looks dry into the middle of next week.

