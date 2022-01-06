Watch
Temperatures Well Below Freezing Today

Light Snow North this Am; Warmer by the Weekend
Posted at 4:07 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 05:07:25-05

TULSA, OKLA- — A wind chill advisory is posted for Pawnee and Osage Counties from 3-10am for feels like temperatures 0° to -10°. 

A very cold start with temperatures ranging in the teens out-the-door and feels like temperatures in the single digits to near zero.

A few morning flurries likely with the best chance north and east of Tulsa County.

Northeast winds 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph with wind chill values in the teens this afternoon.

We should see some breaks of sun Thursday afternoon with the highs in the mid-20s.

Temperatures return to the mid to lower teens late tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Mostly sunny on Friday with teens in the morning and around 40° in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

Another front moves in by Sunday with possibly a few rain showers in the morning. Lows in the upper 30s and highs in the low 40s.

Next week we'll have a mixture of highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

