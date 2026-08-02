Temperatures On The Rise For Next Week

TULSA, OKLA. — Another amazing day on hand with temps around 90°. Winds will be a little calmer out of the north at 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Take advantage of another cool day as heat will build back in by Monday.

Monday will see temperatures return closer to average with a high of 95°. Plenty of sunshine will be present throughout the day. Lows in the lower 70s.

By the middle of the week, triple digit heat is expected. Heat indices should remain close to the actual temperatures due to lower dew points making it less muggy outside.

Rain chances will start to go up for the second half of the week with scattered showers possible.

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