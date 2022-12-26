Temperatures Dropping Today

TULSA, Okla. — Another cold day across Green Country with temperatures this morning in the 30s. A cold front will sweep across the area dropping temperatures by this afternoon in the 20s. Gusty north wind and partly cloudy skies.

Dry conditions Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.

South winds increase 15-25 mph on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Much warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s and gusty south winds.

Rain chances increase by Friday and Saturday.

We start off the year 2023 with highs in the upper 50s!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --