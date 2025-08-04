Temperatures Continue To Rise

TULSA, Okla. — Isolated showers still possible this morning, mainly southwest Green Country. Most look to remain dry with afternoon highs in the upper 80s with light winds.

Upper 60s waking up Tuesday morning with lots of sunshine. Highs look to stay near 90 degrees with humidity returning.

The August heat returns this week with triple digit heat indices expected again. Highs Wednesday in the low 90s but heat index up to 102°.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. Breezy south winds with heat indices up to 105°.

As of now, we have a mostly dry weekend with highs in the upper 90s and triple digit heat indices.

