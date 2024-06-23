Temperatures Continue to Increase

**HEAT ADVISORY TODAY UNTIL 9 PM**

A hot and humid afternoon in store across Green Country. Afternoon highs in the upper 90s with calm winds. A Heat Advisory in place from 1PM - 9 PM as heat index climbs above 105°.

We start off the work week possibly hitting our first 100° of the year in Tulsa! Plenty of sunshine with overnight lows in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

The heat continues Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s. There is a chance for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Not everyone sees rain but some will get lucky!

Upper 90s look to stick around through the following weekend.

Make sure you are taking the necessary heat precautions these next few days!

