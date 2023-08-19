Watch Now
Sweltering Heat Wave Arrives Today

This Heat Will Continue into the Work Week
Posted at 7:42 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 08:42:56-04

TULSA, OKLA- — The weekend looks dry, hot and humid with highs in the triple digits for both Saturday and Sunday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for today from 11 AM to 8 PM with feels like temps upward of 115 degrees.

Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s.

A high pressure system will stay over us for the next few days which means quiet weather. Expect hot temperatures, lots of sunshine and no rain chances.

Please stay cool, hydrated and apply that sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors!

