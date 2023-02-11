Super Mild and Dry this Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Outdoor plans are looking great this weekend! We'll enjoy lots of sun and calm winds today with highs in the low 50s.

Late tonight into early tomorrow, temperatures will drop right at or slightly below freezing.

For Sunday, south winds will increase helping to push highs to near 60 under a sun/cloud mix.

Another weather system will bring widespread rain to the area beginning Monday night and continuing on Tuesday. Mild and breezy conditions will accompany the rainfall with highs in the 50s and 60s for both days.

A brief break in activity late Tuesday into the first half of Wednesday before another storm system will move through the region Wednesday late afternoon and evening.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, with both instability and wind fields expected to support some severe weather potential. Parts of southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas currently look most favorable for severe weather.

